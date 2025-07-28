This Is Not the First Time President Trump Has Been Allegedly Caught Cheating at Golf "Everything about it shows you exactly what kind of man this is..." By Joseph Allen Published July 28 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Donald Trump is currently the president, he took a trip to Scotland in late July in order to oversee the opening of a new Trump golf course. While he was in Scotland, the president played a few rounds of golf himself, and video circulated of him playing.

As the video began to make the rounds on the internet, though, some people noticed that Trump appeared to be cheating at golf. Here's what we know about the alleged presidential golf cheating scandal.

Source: Mega

Was Donald Trump cheating at golf?

Given Trump's flexible relationship with the law and truth, it probably shouldn't be terribly surprising that he might not care much about golf rules. In the video, which is just 11 seconds long, two caddies can be seen walking ahead of Trump in a golf cart. One of the caddies then drops a ball onto the course as if it were the president's original shot, and it looks like he is about to approach it and swing.

The video has been circulated on social media and has gained traction because it seems to suggest clear evidence that Trump is tampering with where he hits balls from. As expected, many were not shocked by the President's behavior on the golf course.

Trump caught cheating at golf, watch the second guy in the red vest toss a ball behind him.



pic.twitter.com/U4UvNIaYfj — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 27, 2025

"Everything about it shows you exactly what kind of man this is... pathetic fragile ego spoiled little rich kid that never grew up," one person wrote on Reddit before another added, "This is someone who insists they’re a halfway decent golfer, so this is a 'if you’ll lie about a casual round of golf, what else will you lie about?' We know the answer is 'a lot,' but that’s part of where the fixation here comes from, because people often show you who they truly are when there are no stakes."

Trump is being compared to Mr. Burns on 'The Simpsons' amid golf cheating scandal.

The Simpsons are known for predicting major world events, like the Coldplay kiss cam scandal and Ozzy Osbourne's death, so it is no surprise that eagle-eyed fans of the animated series also remembered a scene where Mr. Burns — who also happens to be an old billionaire — was caught cheating in a round of golf against Homer Simpson.

But as one person pointed out, "Difference is Trump is probably well aware and orchestrated said cheating..." This is also not the first time Trump has been seemingly caught cheating at golf.

In 2020, a video went viral of Trump interfering with a golf ball before he made it into the hole. At the time, people were also not surprised that Trump would cheat on the putting green. However, let's not forget what Trump said about his golfing abilities at the 2024 debate against Joe Biden.

