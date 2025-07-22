Donald Trump Is Headed to Scotland to Meet With the U.K. Prime Minister Trump is headed to Scotland, but the visit is a bit of a surprise. By Joseph Allen Published July 22 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's not all that unusual for a president to travel internationally. Although presidents should be focused on what's happening at home, foreign trips can be hugely important as signs of respect and to negotiate with other countries in circumstances where leaders have to talk face to face.

Of course, Donald Trump is not a normal president in any sense of the word, which is why some people are wondering about his trip to Scotland. Here's what we know about why he's headed there.

Source: Mega

Why is Trump going to Scotland?

According to U.S. News and World Report, the official reason for Trump's visit to Scotland is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discuss trade. What's also true, though, is that Trump will be visiting Turnberry and Aberdeen, two areas where he owns and operates golf courses. Aberdeen is also set to be home to a new golf course that will open in August of this year.

It seems distinctly possible, then, that Trump is headed across the Atlantic to play some golf and check in on his properties, which he also did once during his first term. While Trump has long suggested that he is no longer invested in his businesses, trips like these, as well as all his promotion of merchandise and cryptocurrency, make that pretty hard to believe. It seems fair to say, then, that Trump will be mixing his personal and professional interests on this trip.

Trump's travels to Scotland are a bit impromptu, as the White House didn't previously announce the trip. Trump himself also said that he would be discussing trade with Starmer, although he wasn't super clear about where those talks might happen, suggesting that it might be at one of his properties. Trump will also travel to the United Kingdom again in September to meet with King Charles, a visit that was previously announced.

Activists left a Jeffrey Epstein themed message for Donald Trump at his golf course in Aberdeen ahead of his visit to Scotland pic.twitter.com/ZbUbqVST7m — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 21, 2025

Trump has long mingled his business interests with his work as president.

Although previous presidents have been careful to divest from their business interests before taking on the presidency, that has never been a much of a concern for Trump, who has divested in name, but is clearly using the presidency for personal enrichment. The golf courses are frankly the least alarming piece of that business operation, but speak to the way that Trump has focused on personal enrichment throughout his time in the White House.

In a different era of American politics, it would have been seen as hugely inappropriate for the president to host meetings at a property he owns, in part because it could be seen as promotion for that property. Trump has shifted our sense of what's normal to such an extent, though, that he can get away with it without much hubbub.