Is Stephen King a Trump Supporter? A Recent Post Has Folks Wondering
The author has been outspoken on social media about his political views.
Folks are wondering if Stephen King is a Donald Trump supporter after he commented on the files of accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The author seemingly agreed with the president about the late billionaire after Trump wondered why people were still talking about the Epstein Files. So, is Stephen King a Trump supporter?
Is Stephen King a Trump Supporter?
No, Stephen King is not a Trump supporter. In fact, he has been quite critical of the president on social media, and he has donated money to the Democratic Party in Maine. However, a recent post about the Epstein Files had people wondering if he was a Trump supporter.
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly died by suicide in jail back in 2019 after it was revealed that he'd had sexual relations with underage girls. Trump is rumored to be on a client list in the files.
Footage of Trump asking reporters why they were still talking about the files was shared on X on July 8, 2025, before Stephen responded with his own post.
“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” said Trump. “We have Texas, we have this – we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable.”
After the chatter about the Epstein Files continued to make the rounds on social media, Stephen chimed in with a post on X.
"The Epstein client list is real," he wrote. "So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus."
While the author is not a Trump supporter, he doesn't believe there is any incriminating list that would prove Trump engaged with underage girls with Epstein. Following the backlash that he received after making the post, Stephen added that he does believe Epstein was guilty.
"Boy, I hit a nerve with that Epstein post," he wrote. "The 'list' is like UFOs: Everyone knows someone who’s seen one." He followed up with another post that read, "Did Epstein traffic young girl(s)? Yes, of course," he wrote. "Is there a client list? Doubtful. Conspiracy fodder."
The Misery author shared another post saying that even if the files were released, any important information that the files may contain would not be included.
"The grand jury material represents only a portion of the evidence," he wrote. "Even if a court granted its release, it would not include significant portions of what’s been colloquially referred to as the 'Epstein files.'"
While he may have agreed with Trump over the Epstein Files, he had no qualms about calling Trump names on X.
"Trump forgot he appointed Jerome Powell," he wrote in another post. "What an idiot."
Stephen also quoted an article about "privileged people evading accountability."
"As Heather Cox Richardson writes, 'The Epstein story is about more than the sex trafficking of girls. It's also about rich and privileged people evading accountability for breaking the law.' People like Donald Trump, in other words."