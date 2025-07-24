It's Kind of Weird That Tulsi Gabbard Is Usually Wearing White — Why Does She Do It? "Stop thinking of yourself as just a woman," says Tulsi Gabbard. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 24 2025, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When it comes to aesthetics, it's widely known that the gals on the hard right side of the aisle tend to favor a few looks. Some people jokingly refer to their choices as the MAGA Makeover, which includes but is not limited to hair extensions, heavy bronzer, and perhaps a touch of Filler. Unlike some folks, we aren't judging these ladies because we believe in their bodies, their choices. We're simply pointing out a trend.

Regarding fashion, MAGA typically sticks to one rule: figure-hugging. Vanessa Friedman, chief fashion critic for The New York Times, said they dress to reinforce gender norms. Some MAGA Republicans are new to the party, like United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The streak in her hair and penchant for white clothes are somewhat out of the ordinary for MAGA women. Why does she usually wear white? Here's what we know.

Why does Tulsi Gabbard often wear white?

Tulsi's love of white outfits began back in 2019 when she ran for president as a Democrat. In November of that year, Tulsi shared a stage with nine other candidates, including Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg. According to The New York Times, Tulsi might have been trying to channel what the suit normally stands for: women’s advancement and opportunity, and the possibility of change.

Tulsi was clad in a white pantsuit that, just three years prior, was made rather famous by then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. In November 2016, some Hillary supporters were wearing white to vote, and got a #WearWhiteToVote hashtag trending on X. This was born from the white pantsuit Hillary wore in July 2016 when she accepted the Democratic nomination, per Refinery29.

The New York Times theorized that Hillary's decision to wear white was a possible nod to the women's suffragette movement, whose colors were white, along with purple and gold. When Tulsi wore it at the debate, it was the third time she donned a white pantsuit. The reactions were mixed, especially because Tulsi once called Hillary the "queen of the warmongers." When Tulsi started working for President Donald Trump, the white suits stayed, and the gray streak in her hair grew.

Here's why Tulsi has a gray streak in her hair.

Apparently, 2019 was a big year for Tulsi because it's also when she started addressing the gray streak in her hair, per CNN. The Iraq War veteran explained her hair decision in an Instagram Live. "No, I’m not going to fix that gray strand," she said. "I actually started going gray in that one spot during and after my first deployment to Iraq. And so I keep it as just a remembrance of those who we lost there and the cost of war and why we fight so hard for peace."

Tulsi was deployed to Iraq in 2004 as a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard. She served for more than two decades and was also deployed to Kuwait. In April 2021, Tulsi spoke to the U.S. Army Soldiers at 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division’s women’s mentorship program. She primarily focused on what it was like in a male-dominated field.