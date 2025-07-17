Footage of a Young Stephen Miller Espousing the Benefits of Torture Has Gone Viral "Torture is a celebration of life and human dignity." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 17 2025, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

At the age of 39, Stephen Miller has more power in the White House than many people twice his age, with three times his experience. During President Trump's second presidency, Stephen was hired on as deputy chief of staff, but his main job is centered around immigration. He is the architect of the president's immigration policies, which includes demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents intensify their efforts to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.

When protestors took to the streets in defiance of the questionable practices of ICE agents, Stephen labeled them insurrectionists. According to the Wall Street Journal, Stephen lost his cool while addressing agents at ICE headquarters. He demanded they increase their search parameters to include places like 7-Eleven or Home Depot stores. This is why it's arguably not surprising to see viral footage of a young Stephen Miller making tasteless jokes about torture.

Stephen Miller cracks jokes about torture in a disturbing video from high school.

The alarming video of Stephen Miller gleefully discussing torture has been shared by several social media accounts, including the BreakThrough News X account. They added a graphic over it that says this recording was done in 2003, when Stephen would have been a senior at Santa Monica High School, in Santa Monica, Calif.

This video was filmed two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, which might be why Stephen is chatting about the "issue of Iraqi soldiers." Stephen appears to be of the opinion that the Iraqi soldiers should survive because the goal of any military conflict is to "kill as few people as possible." Despite that, Stephen thinks the "ideal solution" for Saddam Hussein and his soldiers is to "cut off their fingers."

Stephen goes on to say that he doesn't think Saddam and his cohorts should be killed because we are "not a barbaric people." Using this logic, Stephen says, "torture is the way to go." This is where things take an even darker turn. Stephen sees torture as a more merciful solution because at least people get to live. "Torture is a celebration of life and human dignity," he says while smiling, as several people off-camera start laughing alongside him.

As the laughter continues, Stephen ends his gruesome rant with a hope for the future. He wants his peers and political leaders to "appreciate the value and respect that torture shows to those other cultures."

Stephen Miller also apparently hated political correctness and free condoms back in high school.

The high school version of Stephen Miller apparently did not care for political correctness. In March 2002, he wrote an opinion piece for his student newspaper claiming that "rampant political correctness has consumed Santa Monica High School." His first issue was with the morning announcements, which were in both Spanish and English. "We are preventing Spanish speakers from standing on their own," he wrote, which "makes a mockery of the American ideal of personal accomplishment."

Stephen was also not a fan of free condoms because "legally speaking, sex between minors is statutory rape." To no one's surprise, he thought a club for gay students "fostered their homosexuality," and he also questioned why the school wasn't alerting parents to the fact that their kids were participating in an "alternate lifestyle."