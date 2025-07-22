Trump Posted an AI Video of Obama Being Arrested, but Has Obama Responded? Obama has thus far not weighed in on the AI video of his arrest. By Joseph Allen Published July 22 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Posting misinformation on the internet is more common than ever, but it's still a little bit of a shock to see the president of the United States engaging with it with such reckless abandon. In a post on Truth Social from Sunday, July 20, though, President Trump shared a fake video that appeared to show former President Barack Obama being arrested.

The video starts with a compilation of real clips of Democratic lawmakers saying "no one is above the law" before it cuts to what appears to be AI-generated footage of Obama's arrest. Now, many are wondering whether Obama has responded to the clip in some way.



Did Obama have a response to Trump's video?

Although you might think that Obama would have had some response to the sitting president suggesting that he should be arrested, reports suggest that Obama declined to comment on the whole thing completely. His response is to hold his tongue, as has been common for the former president since he left office. He might be a powerful political voice, but he's mostly been a silent one.

Obama's decision to largely stay on the sidelines and reserve his political presence for moments when it might be most impactful has been a subject of consternation and frustration for other Democrats. Obama, as everyone knows, was successful in winning two terms in office because of his political skill, and many feel like that skill could be useful during a moment when Democrats are trying to win back power in Washington.

For now, though, Obama has decided to keep his powder dry, even though the sitting president is now suggesting that he has done something illegal and should be arrested. While this video was generated by AI, there's no reason to think that President Trump won't try to influence the Department of Justice to investigate Obama. After all, we already have several concrete examples of Trump exerting political influence over the nation's largest law enforcement agency.

BREAKING OBAMA ARRESTED AT THE WHITEHOUSE OFFERING TRUMP BILLIONS NOT TO TURN HIM INN, TRUMP REFUSED!! pic.twitter.com/4gqnQ2HtHZ — Thomas Greenberg (@tommyrazorcuts) July 20, 2025

President Trump is facing his own legal entanglements.

Although posting a video of a former president being arrested could be a scandal in and of itself, President Trump is currently more worried about the surprising amount of pressure he's faced related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Because Trump and those in his administration have encouraged the public to move on from the Epstein case, many are curious about why the president is so concerned about it.

Ultimately, then, Trump's posting of this video may be a reminder for his base that he thinks Democrats are the ones who should really be in prison. Although it's unclear whether the video was a threat or something else, it's a reorientation away from the constant focus on Epstein.