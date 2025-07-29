Joe Rogan Turns on Trump Over Epstein Files — "They’re Trying to Gaslight You" The podcast host shared his opinion on "The Joe Rogan Experience." By Niko Mann Published July 29 2025, 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega

America's favorite podcast host, Joe Rogan, turned on Donald Trump over the Epstein files during the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on July 25. Joe had Mike Baker — an ex-CIA covert operations officer — on as his guest, and the episode has been watched more than one million times since it dropped.

Rogan was a staunch Trump supporter who endorsed the president for a second term, but he has since turned on Trump and his Administration.

Joe first turned on Trump over his mass deportation policy. The podcast host criticized the Trump Administration for deporting innocent immigrants, such as a makeup artist and hairdresser named Andry José Hernández Romero, to violent prisons. Andry is from Venezuela, and he was seeking asylum in the U.S. He was deported to El Salvador — not Venezuela, where he is from — after Trump claimed he was a Tren de Aragua gang member.

“You got to get scared that people who are not criminals are getting, like, lassoed up and deported and sent to, like, El Salvador prisons,” he said. “That’s bad for the cause. The cause is, ‘Let’s get the gang members out,’ everybody agrees. But let’s not let innocent, gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs, and then, like, how long before that guy can get out? Can we figure out how to get him out?"

Please do not forget about Andry José Hernández Romero!! 🙏💕#FreeAndry pic.twitter.com/x8lQgHwwDn — CarrieHD 💕🇺🇸⚡️🏈⚡️⚾️ (@CarrieDDahl) June 13, 2025

Joe Rogan says Trump Administration's refusal to release Epstein files is a "line in the sand."

During his podcast on July 25, Joe told his guest that the Trump Administration's refusal to release the Epstein files would alienate MAGA supporters. "How does Pam Bondi say 'we have thousands of hours of footage,' and then Kash Patel says, 'We don't have anything that you're looking for?' Yeah. And then Tim Dillon said he has lunch with JD Vance, and JD Vance says that 10,000 hours is commercial pornography."

“There’s a line in the sand,” he continued, adding that Trump promised to drain the swamp. “This is the one everybody’s been talking about forever, and they’re trying to gaslight you on that.”

BREAKING: Joe Rogan accuses Trump of gaslighting the American people over the Epstein files. Rogan played a critical role in getting Trump elected. We can’t underscore how big it is for him to turn on Trump. pic.twitter.com/SIiOBxv0pE — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) July 28, 2025

"Just release everything," added the former CIA officer. Mike also said that Trump supporters are a mob that "wants to eat." “The mob wants to eat,” he said, “And they’ve been throwing red meat to the mob about ‘Epstein files’ now for years," which prompted Joe to add, “It’s part of how they got elected.”

According to ABC News, Joe also criticized Trump over his handling of Iran during a recent episode of his podcast with his guest, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT). "I think the whole MAGA thing right now is very divided, particularly because one of the things they voted for was no war," said Joe. "Well, now it seems like we're in a war. It's quick, we're six months in, and that's already popped off."