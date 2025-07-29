One of Lauren Boebert's Sons Faces Very Serious Charges That Go Against What She Preaches According to Lauren Boebert, this was a big oopsie. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 29 2025, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laurenboebert

It seems as if Lauren Boebert hasn't met a scandal she doesn't like. During President Donald Trump's hush-money trial, Rep. Boebert accused the New York judge presiding over the case of being corrupt. In October 2022, Boebert was invited to speak at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon, where she told the attendees that a Durango school had installed litter boxes for the kids who were pretending to be cats, per the Colorado Times Recorder.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Boebert has frequently repeated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and has often criticized the separation of church and state, claiming it's not in the Constitution. (It is actually covered in the First Amendment.) No one will ever let her forget the infamous Beetlejuice incident, where she was caught groping her date during a production of the musical. In July 2025, it was one of Boebert's sons who found himself in trouble, and the charges are serious. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

One of Lauren Boebert's sons is facing charges of child abuse.

According to the Denver Westword, Rep. Boebert's eldest son, Tyler, 20, faces a misdemeanor charge of child abuse after he was cited on July 11, 2025. The Windsor Police Department has yet to release the details of the situation, but per a court summons, the child-abuse charge Tyler faces is criminal negligence, where no death or injury occurred. Rep. Boebert said this was simply a "miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house."

Rep. Broebert frequently preaches about Christian conservative values but has not said much about the fact that her son became a father at the age of 17. She announced the news back in March 2023, while speaking at an event hosted by the conservative group Moms for America, according to the New York Post. "Teen moms’ rates are higher in rural conservative areas because they understand the preciousness of a life that it’s about to be born," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Boebert has been in trouble with the law before.

About 18 months after Boebert excitedly announced she was going to be a grandmother at the age of 36, Tyler pleaded guilty to one count of attempted identity theft, a class five felony, as part of a plea agreement, per the Post Independent. The then 19-year-old was arrested in February 2024 by Rifle police "after a series of vehicle trespass and property theft incidents," reported the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

The eldest Boebert child was initially facing 22 charges, including multiple felony counts for identity theft and conspiracy. As part of his plea deal, Tyler got a two-year deferred judgment, which means he will avoid a felony conviction if he completes his probation without further incidents. It's unclear if the child abuse charge will affect his probation.