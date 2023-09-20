Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Lauren Boebert’s Mystery Man Revealed — Meet Quinn Gallagher Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert was seen getting kicked out of a musical with a mystery man. She was on a date with Quinn Gallagher. By Allison Hunt Sep. 19 2023, Published 10:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Lauren Boebert was seen at a musical with a mystery man.

She was on a date with bar owner Quinn Gallagher.

He is a Democrat and she's a staunch Republican.

It hasn't been Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's week we can tell you that. On Sept. 17, 2023, Boebert was seen getting kicked out of a touring production of Beetlejuice the musical with a mystery man.

So, who is Boebert dating? Well, that mystery man has been revealed to be Quinn Gallagher. And based on the footage, the date seemed to be going really well... you know, before the whole getting kicked out thing. Are Boebert and Gallagher dating? Here's what we know.

Lauren Boebert was on a date with Quinn Gallagher.

It was announced in May 2023 that the very conservative Boebert would be getting a divorce. Her statement read: "I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process. I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences."

Since then, Boebert appears to have been dating or at least going on some dates. As mentioned, she was spotted on Sept. 17 on a date at the theatre. Not so lucky for her, security footage shows her being so much of a disturbance, vaping and being fondled, that Boebert and her mystery man, who we now know was Gallagher, got kicked out of the show.

So, who is Gallagher? Daily Mail revealed that he's a divorced father of a 16 year-old and that he and Boebert have been dating for months. Gallagher also owns a bar, Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, in Aspen, Colo. The bar has held Drag and LGBTQ events before, which is ironic considering that Boebert is known to have a firm stance against these groups of people.

A source for the Daily Mail also said, "It's very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue."

So are Boebert and Gallagher still dating? Well, according her they have parted ways due to their political views. TMZ caught up with Boebert as she arrived back in Washington DC. and she said, "Ultimately all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date."