Did Mitch McConnell Have a Stroke? Experts Weigh In After an incident during a press conference, Americans are unsure about Senator Mitch McConnell's health. Experts think he might have had a stroke. By Alex West Jul. 26 2023, Published 10:06 p.m. ET

A video is circulating Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at one of his standard, weekly news conferences on July 26, 2023. However, that day, rather than finishing the recap, he shuts down and stops talking. McConnell remained frozen for a prolonged period of time, eventually stirring concern from those who were nearby.

Senator John Barrasso leaned over to him. “Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say?” He asked, “Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?” When McConnell did not reply, an aide guided him away. While McConnell returned only a few moments later, many Americans are still concerned about the incident.

What happened to Mitch McConnell?

There has been speculation surrounding McConnell’s health and well-being for several years. In the past, the senator suffered a concussion. In early 2023, he fell and was hospitalized. Doctors discovered that he had a head injury and broken ribs. McConnell had to undergo rehab before he could even return to the Senate. So, this mishap in front of the press definitely has people wondering if McConnell is doing OK.

McConnell told CNN that the freeze-up wasn't related to that fall. “I’m fine,” he said. An aide explained that the senator had “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.” They added, “He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp.” Following the incident, McConnell was able to continue his duties, reportedly attending scheduled meetings and making it to some Senate votes.

Is Mitch McConnell sick?

Some people have speculated that the freeze was actually caused by a stroke. In fact, medical professionals told The New York Times that it's likely that McConnell suffered from either a transient ischemic attack (“mini-stroke”) or a partial seizure.

“If I were his doctor or was in that audience, I would have recommended he go to the emergency room immediately,” Dr. Schwamm, a neurologist and stroke expert at Yale, told The Times. A less likely possibility is that this moment was actually just the result of a migraine.

Is Mitch McConnell running for re-election?

McConnell is the country’s longest-serving Senate leader in history. He was first elected in 1984. His next election is looming closer in 2026. The much sooner concern is his position as GOP leader, which would be up for grabs in 2025. For both, McConnell has previously confirmed that he plans to finish out his current terms.