Former President Donald Trump's Mugshot Is the Latest Meme Sensation — Here Are Our Top Picks
Former president Donald Trump posed for his first mugshot in August 2023. The image quickly went viral and incited a meme whirlwind.
On August 24, 2023, former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities and was booked on 13 felony charges at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga.
Joining Trump was former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and 17 other associates who, much like Trump, had been indicted for supposedly conspiring to undermine the 2020 election outcomes in Georgia. This is the fourth set of criminal charges against Trump.
Trump was only in jail for about 20 minutes as he used a bail bondsman to secure his $200,000 bail. However, he was still fingerprinted, assigned a prisoner ID number, and photographed (aka had his mugshot taken).
Former president Donald Trump's mugshot inspires hilarious memes.
In his mugshot, Trump is wearing a blue suit and red tie. He posed with an unforgettable stern expression on his face. His mugshot is the first mugshot ever taken of a current or former US president. While Trump was previously arrested in New York City, Miami, and Washington, DC, this was the first time he had ever actually had one taken.
Clearly wanting to share his mugshot with the American public, he took to X and composed his first tweet since January 2021 when he was banned from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol attack.
Naturally, Trump's mugshot sparked a full-on meme fest as users started cracking jokes and making their best edits to the photo. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Trump mugshot memes.
Former president Trump also gave some folks a laugh when he claimed to be 6 foot 3 inches and 215 pounds.
Per Fulton County’s jail records, Trump self-reported himself as having “blonde or strawberry” hair, a height of 6 foot 3 inches, and a weight of 215 pounds. Many folks were quick to question whether these body measurements were accurate as they sounded like those of a professional athlete.
In April 2023, Trump told cops he weighed 240 pounds and was 6 foot 2, according to Daily Mail. If the numbers he provided to Fulton County are correct, he grew an inch and lost 25 pounds in three and a half months.