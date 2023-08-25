Home > News > Politics Former President Donald Trump's Mugshot Is the Latest Meme Sensation — Here Are Our Top Picks Former president Donald Trump posed for his first mugshot in August 2023. The image quickly went viral and incited a meme whirlwind. By Kelly Corbett Aug. 25 2023, Published 6:18 p.m. ET Source: twitter / @realDonaldTrump; Twitter / @bklynb4by

On August 24, 2023, former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities and was booked on 13 felony charges at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Ga. Joining Trump was former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and 17 other associates who, much like Trump, had been indicted for supposedly conspiring to undermine the 2020 election outcomes in Georgia. This is the fourth set of criminal charges against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump was only in jail for about 20 minutes as he used a bail bondsman to secure his $200,000 bail. However, he was still fingerprinted, assigned a prisoner ID number, and photographed (aka had his mugshot taken).

Source: getty images Former U.S. President Donald Trump seen speaking at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.

Article continues below advertisement

Former president Donald Trump's mugshot inspires hilarious memes.

In his mugshot, Trump is wearing a blue suit and red tie. He posed with an unforgettable stern expression on his face. His mugshot is the first mugshot ever taken of a current or former US president. While Trump was previously arrested in New York City, Miami, and Washington, DC, this was the first time he had ever actually had one taken.

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly wanting to share his mugshot with the American public, he took to X and composed his first tweet since January 2021 when he was banned from Twitter following the January 6 Capitol attack. Naturally, Trump's mugshot sparked a full-on meme fest as users started cracking jokes and making their best edits to the photo. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite Trump mugshot memes.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

He looks like he's trying to pull off "blue steel" from Zoolander. pic.twitter.com/KwmMGMqH6a — Dr. John Slavin (@Kropotkinista) August 25, 2023

#TrumpMugShot has spawned a number of new businesses pic.twitter.com/SuM7I7Bxrb — Piyush Mittal 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟧🌊 (@piyushmittal) August 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023

she runs the local trader joe’s like the navy pic.twitter.com/5R0PYgaHGB — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) August 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

What the chicken nuggets in my microwave see at 3AM: pic.twitter.com/4nzuueZwuS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) August 25, 2023

This is how mfs start looking at you after they lose their vape pic.twitter.com/hTIgsm52Zy — The Taurus Final Boss (@jaxajueny) August 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Former president Trump also gave some folks a laugh when he claimed to be 6 foot 3 inches and 215 pounds.

Per Fulton County’s jail records, Trump self-reported himself as having “blonde or strawberry” hair, a height of 6 foot 3 inches, and a weight of 215 pounds. Many folks were quick to question whether these body measurements were accurate as they sounded like those of a professional athlete.

Trump self-reporting he’s 6-3, 215 is like when the doctor asks me how many alcoholic drinks I have in a week and I say two. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 25, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump listing himself as 6’3, 215lb pic.twitter.com/rS8b6GwJfM — Arslan (@thega1nz) August 25, 2023