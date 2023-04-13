Home > News > Politics Source: Getty Images Some Are Calling for Senator Dianne Feinstein to Resign Because of Her Health Several fellow Democrats are calling for California Senator Dianne Feinstein to resign over concerns about the state of her health. By Joseph Allen Apr. 13 2023, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Following a lengthy absence from the Senate as a result of health issues, California Senator Dianne Feinstein is facing calls to resign from fellow Democrats. These calls come after Feinstein announced that she would not seek re-election when her term expires in 2024.

Even so, many believe that she should step down more immediately, in large part because her absence is holding up business in the Senate.



What is the state of Dianne Feinstein's health?

At 89, Feinstein is the oldest currently serving senator. In March, news broke that she had been hospitalized with shingles. Feinstein has been away from the Senate for more than a month as a result of this diagnosis, and she has not offered a clear timeline about when she might return to Washington. Because she sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, her absence has meant that some key judicial vacancies have gone unfilled.

Members of the house have called on Feinstein to resign.

Feinstein's health has been a subject of growing concern in Washington, and that concern reached a breaking point on April 12 when Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, who is also from California, called on Feinstein to resign immediately. '"It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign," he tweeted. "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty."

Every Democrat should be calling on Dianne Feinstein to resign. I respect her tremendously, but missing 60 of the 82 votes taken in the Senate this year so far is inexcusable. Time to pass the torch to someone else. California deserves better than this. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) April 11, 2023

"While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties," he continued. "Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people." In a statement to NBC News, Khanna added: "We have a crisis in the judiciary with extremist judges stripping away women’s rights. You can’t preach on television about the danger of these judges and then sit silently as Senator Feinstein misses vote after vote to confirm pro-choice judges."

Following Khanna's initial tweet, Representative Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, chimed in to voice his agreement. "Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable," he wrote in a tweet of his own. "But I believe it’s now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023

Feinstein issued a response to calls for her resignation.

After Khanna and Phillips weighed in, Feinstein responded, saying that she would return to Washington as soon as she was advised that it was safe for her to do so. “I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” her statement said.