A New Docuseries From CNN Tries to Answer the Question: "What Happened to Rudy Giuliani?"

"Tomorrow New York is going to be here," he said. "And we're going to rebuild, and we're going to be stronger than we were before... I want the people of New York to be an example to the rest of the country, and the rest of the world, that terrorism can't stop us."

Nearly 20 years later, he would be known as Trump's flunkey, an embarrassment in most political circles. How did he fall so far? A new CNN docuseries called Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor looks into where Rudy Giuliani is now and how he got there.