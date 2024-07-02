Home > News > Politics How Much Money Did Rudy Giuliani Earn — and Lose — Before Being Officially Disbarred? Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in 2023. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 2 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law in the state of New York, according to a ruling from the Appellate Division First Department appeals court on Tuesday, July 2. This decision comes after Giuliani's two criminal indictments regarding his alleged interference with the 2020 election, charges to which he pled not guilty, according to ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Following this major news, as well as Giuliani's filing for bankruptcy in relation to a separate defamation case, many want to know just how rich the former mayor actually is. What is his net worth? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Rudy Giuliani's net worth? He filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

How rich is Rudy Giuliani? The public gained a bit of insight into his finances during a 2023 defamation trial when the politician was found guilty and ordered to pay back $148 million in damages, according to CBS News. Prior to this ruling, his lawyer, Joseph Sibley said it would “be the end of Mr. Giuliani" if the jury was to award such a large sum.

According to a CNN Money report, Giuliani's net worth was around $52 million back in 2007 when he was earning around $17 million per year. However, his financial situation seems to be much more dire nowadays, as he filed for bankruptcy in 2023 following the aforementioned ruling. An article from New York Magazine shares that Giuliani has claimed "he has a 'net income' of $2,308 per month and monthly expenses of $43,797." He also stated that former president Donald Trump owes him $2 million in legal fees.

Article continues below advertisement

Rudy Giuliani Former lawyer for Donald Trump, Former Mayor of New York City Net worth: < $50 million Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City and served as a lawyer for Donald Trump during his presidency. Giuliani was recently disbarred. Birth name: Rudolph William Louis Giuliani

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani Birthdate: May 28, 1944

May 28, 1944 Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Brooklyn, N.Y. Mother: Helen Giuliani

Helen Giuliani Father: Harold Giuliani

Harold Giuliani Education: Manhattan College, New York University

Manhattan College, New York University Spouses: Regina Peruggi​​ (m. 1968, div. 1982)​; Donna Hanover​​ (m. 1984, div. 2002)​; Judith Nathan​​ (m. 2003, div. 2019)