Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Kevin McCarthy has been married to his wife, Judy, for decades now. Like Kevin, Judy is a life-long resident of Bakersfield, Calif., and the two first met when they were both quite young.

"I actually liked one of his friends, but you know, Kevin's personality wins you over, and he doesn't give up," Judy once joked, explaining how they came to be together. The two were married in 1992, and they still live in the first house they bought together.