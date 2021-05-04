Tucker Carlson's Lip Got More Attention Than the News on a Recent Episode of His Show

Viewers of Fox are likely very familiar with Tucker Carlson and his unique style of reporting. However, the conservative commentator's viewpoints weren't the central focus of one of his recent episodes. Instead, a certain facial anomaly stole the show, leaving viewers with a lot of questions.

Audiences zeroed in on Tucker Carlson's lip, and fans are desperately trying to figure out why it looks so different. So, what happened to Tucker's lip? Keep reading to find out.

Tucker Carlson appeared to have a cold sore on his lip during a recent broadcast.

Although he was talking about President Biden's vaccine rollout, many viewers were more fixated on what was going on with Tucker Carlson's lip. It appeared to many that the Fox star had a "cold sore" or "split lip" protruding from the center of his lower lip.

Many concerned fans took to social media and posted about it, wondering what exactly could be going on with Tucker's lip. Although the host didn't address the issue specifically, curious viewers were quick to speculate about what it could be.

@TuckerCarlson @FoxNews Tucker what happened to your lip? Did you get in a fight? or just cut it shaving? — ShrikiSivan, 'afl' (@electrik115) May 4, 2021

This isn't the first time keen viewers have noticed a mark on Tucker's lip, which could indicate that he struggles from repeated cold sores. During the week of April 22, Tucker was caught on-air with another sore.

"This is driving me nutzzz! Did @TuckerCarlson split his lip? I have to rewind to the beginning because I can’t stop looking at his lip," another concerned viewer wrote on Twitter after the episode aired. Clearly, many fans are in agreement that the conservative news host has some trouble when it comes to combatting the condition.

Frank Luntz & Kevin McCarthy. Not only are they friends. They are roommates. pic.twitter.com/nYGXxV5bya — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 4, 2021