Lauren Boebert's Biological Father Remains a Point of Contention for the Republican Politician Who are Lauren Boebert's parents? The Republican politician's family has taken multiple DNA tests that refute previous claims about her blood relations. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jun. 5 2023, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Highly controversial (typically Republican) politicians are no strangers to open-faced lies being widely publicized. Since assuming office in the US House of Representatives in early January 2023, George Santos was infamously revealed to have lied about nearly every single aspect of his personal and professional life. Former President Donald Trump came under fire on numerous occasions for the falsehoods he touted as part of his presidency. Many of these lies have served to draw a stark divide in US political conversations.

It can hardly be said that any politician is entirely truthful throughout their career, but sometimes, they can be caught lying about the strangest things. Take right-wing Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert, for example. This Republican politician is best known for her staunch activism for gun rights and has openly advocated for greater church power in the US government. However, her parentage has been a point of contention for practically her entire life. Who are Lauren Boebert's parents?

Who are Lauren Boebert's parents?

Lauren Boebert was born in Altamonte Springs, Fla. in December 1986. She wouldn't move to Colorado until she was 12 years old. According to several sources like The Daily Beast, Lauren's mother is a woman named Shawn Robert Bentz, who reportedly voted Democratic during Lauren's childhood before changing her family's political affiliation. Lauren also claims to that her family collected welfare while she was young, though this has been contested on several occasions.

The subject of Lauren's father is similarly murky. Reportedly, Shawn has for decades maintained the accusation that Lauren's biological father is a former American professional wrestler. However, multiple DNA tests seem to have confirmed otherwise. In reality, Lauren has yet to meet her biological father, let alone get any confirmation as to who her father could actually be. However, Shawn's previous accusations have proven to be a nuisance for the wrestler in question.

BREAKING: Trumper Congresswoman Lauren Boebert reveals that a retired pro-wrestler who Boebert’s mother has spent over three decades falsely accusing of being Boebert’s father just passed a paternity test that proves that he’s NOT her father.



Boebert admitted to reporters that… pic.twitter.com/0hteWzj6EZ — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) June 4, 2023

Lauren Boebert was led to believe that her father was retired wrestler Stan Lane.

For years, Lauren and her mother have pursued former professional wrestler Stan Lane with the belief that he is Lauren's biological father. The Daily Beast reports that Shawn had allegedly had a fling with Stan in the 1980s, around the time that Lauren would have been born. An initial paternity test taken "decades ago" seemed to confirm that Stan was not the father, but a scandal involving switched vials led Lauren's mother to continue casting doubt on the matter.

Another DNA test was taken in 2023, which officially confirms that Stan Lane is not Lauren Boebert's biological father, legitimizing the test already taken several years prior. Nevertheless, the accusations from Lauren's family have already done damage to Stan's personal life. "The situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family," he told The Daily Beast. "I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably."