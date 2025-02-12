Lauren Boebert Was Spotted Busting a Move Next to Kid Rock — Are They Dating?
The real question is: Were they spotted at a theater together?
There was a time when pairing up celebs and people of interest was almost predictable — think Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Sure, none of them are together now, but back then, it seemed easy to spot who’d end up with who.
Fast forward to today, though, and trying to figure out which stars make sense as a couple is a whole different game. Take Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI or Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane — personally, I wouldn’t have paired them up, but hey, we've seen crazier. And now? The rumors are swirling around Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert and rock musician Kid Rock, with some thinking they’re an item. But is it true?
Are Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock dating?
Neither Lauren Boebert nor Kid Rock has confirmed they're dating, but the two were spotted together at a Trump event on Jan. 20, 2025 — and reportedly shared a cab at 2:30 a.m. after the celebration.
A clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by @LongTimeHistory shows them chatting at Trump’s inauguration party, with Lauren even breaking into a little dance in Kid Rock's presence. While they were seen talking, so were others in the clip, making it unclear if this was just a casual exchange. That said, Lauren did look a little flirty at one point, laughing and clapping her hands in Kid Rock's direction.
The real speculation kicked off when Page Six reported that they left the event together in a cab. While some online suggested they were just headed in the same direction, let’s be real — neither of them needs to split cab fare. Where they went after that? That remains a mystery.
Lauren Boebert has gained a reputation for her wild dating antics.
Pairing Lauren with Kid might seem odd at first, but let’s not forget, she was reportedly escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical in March 2024 for causing a disturbance with her date at the time, which allegedly included vaping and fondling, per The Denver Post, which reviewed the incident report.
Apparently, the two received warnings during intermission after three complaints were made by fellow theatergoers but were eventually told to leave.
While the report doesn’t list Lauren’s name, The Denver Post confirmed that her campaign office admitted she was escorted from the Buell Theatre during the Beetlejuice show — so, it seems the shoe fits.
Now, if Lauren and Kid Rock end up in a theater together, that would really seal the deal (just kidding). But in reality, the two have already sparked dating rumors before and after their engagement at Trump’s inaugural party. Plus, they share a lot in common, including their love for Donald Trump and several of his allies (e.g., Elon Musk and JD Vance). So, if it turns out they’re dating, we won’t be surprised.