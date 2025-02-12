Lauren Boebert Was Spotted Busting a Move Next to Kid Rock — Are They Dating? The real question is: Were they spotted at a theater together? By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 12 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@kidrock

There was a time when pairing up celebs and people of interest was almost predictable — think Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, or Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Sure, none of them are together now, but back then, it seemed easy to spot who’d end up with who.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to today, though, and trying to figure out which stars make sense as a couple is a whole different game. Take Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI or Brooke Schofield and Clinton Kane — personally, I wouldn’t have paired them up, but hey, we've seen crazier. And now? The rumors are swirling around Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert and rock musician Kid Rock, with some thinking they’re an item. But is it true?

Are Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock dating?

Source: Mega

Neither Lauren Boebert nor Kid Rock has confirmed they're dating, but the two were spotted together at a Trump event on Jan. 20, 2025 — and reportedly shared a cab at 2:30 a.m. after the celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

A clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by @LongTimeHistory shows them chatting at Trump’s inauguration party, with Lauren even breaking into a little dance in Kid Rock's presence. While they were seen talking, so were others in the clip, making it unclear if this was just a casual exchange. That said, Lauren did look a little flirty at one point, laughing and clapping her hands in Kid Rock's direction.

Lauren Boebert spotted getting cozy in a cab with Kid Rock at 2:30 a.m. after Trump party.



This video was taken earlier in the evening where "Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert -… pic.twitter.com/QKr8YgKyB1 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) February 11, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The real speculation kicked off when Page Six reported that they left the event together in a cab. While some online suggested they were just headed in the same direction, let’s be real — neither of them needs to split cab fare. Where they went after that? That remains a mystery.

Did it occur to you they were at the same hotel? A cab ride from the airport in DC is about $25. — Sweet Polly Purebred (@shesova) February 11, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Boebert has gained a reputation for her wild dating antics.

Pairing Lauren with Kid might seem odd at first, but let’s not forget, she was reportedly escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical in March 2024 for causing a disturbance with her date at the time, which allegedly included vaping and fondling, per The Denver Post, which reviewed the incident report.

Apparently, the two received warnings during intermission after three complaints were made by fellow theatergoers but were eventually told to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

@cnn Surveillance video from a performing arts theater in Denver, shows Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of the musical “Beetlejuice” after "multiple complaints" from patrons. In an incident report shared with CNN, theater officials escorted two patrons out of the theater after they received three different complaints that they were “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance.” Boebert’s name was not listed in the incident report, nor could theater officials confirm that she was the individual escorted out from the theater. Boebert later confirmed she attended the performance on social media. #cnn #news #laurenboebert #colorado #denver #beetlejuice #republican #vaping #singing #denver #musical ♬ original sound - CNN

While the report doesn’t list Lauren’s name, The Denver Post confirmed that her campaign office admitted she was escorted from the Buell Theatre during the Beetlejuice show — so, it seems the shoe fits.