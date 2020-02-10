We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ali Fedotowsky Compares 'Bachelor' Pilots Peter Weber and Jake Pavelka (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime Bachelor fans most likely recall Ali Fedotowsky and her pursuit to marry Jake Pavelka during season 14 of The Bachelor: On The Wings of Love back in 2010. 

These days, the former reality star — who is now married with three kids — still follows the series religiously, jotting down her predictions and opinions on her now-famous Bachelor blog.

Distractify was able to catch up with Ali, to discuss comparisons between her pilot Bachelor, Jake, and the current pilot Bachelor, Peter Weber... and what she had to say was downright hysterical. 

Stay tuned for a little shade, some much-needed realness, and some truly funny thoughts from one of the series' most respected alum.