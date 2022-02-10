Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on Explaining Love Story to Son, Why They Won't Show Him Certain Episodes (EXCLUSIVE)

Those who tuned in to Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 would probably not have anticipated that Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti would have one of the most successful and long-lasting connections in the entire Bachelor franchise.

Jared, who first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, and Ashley, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor, connected on the beach in Mexico — but their journey wasn't smooth sailing. While Ashley made her feelings for Jared known early on in the show, it took the Bachelorette alum some time to reciprocate.