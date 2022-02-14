Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon on His Post-Show Relationship Advice for Clayton Echard (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

The 26th season of The Bachelor is in full swing, and fans are tuning in to find out if Clayton Echard's time as the lead will conclude with a typical proposal — complete with a Neil Lane engagement ring.

Though Clayton's finale won't be airing for quite some time and he still has plenty of relationships to explore, many fans want to know if the Missouri-based medical sales representative will get engaged to one of his remaining contenders.