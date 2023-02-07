Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Around the World With Many Dates — 'The Bachelor' 2023 Filming Locations By Jamie Lerner Feb. 7 2023, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 27, Episode 3 of The Bachelor. Yes, there have been 26 bachelors, and now with Zach Shallcross in 2023, we’re 27 seasons into the franchise that’s all about finding love. (And not at all about drama…) Every season of The Bachelor films in different locations to give both the suitors, the lead, and of course the viewers at home a bit of a change of scenery.

So far in Zach’s season of The Bachelor, we’ve only seen the mansion and the surrounding Los Angeles area. However, as the 2023 season continues, there are several exciting filming locations for the rest of the season. So, where is The Bachelor filmed in 2023?

‘The Bachelor’ was first filmed in Los Angeles for the 2023 season.

After Episode 3, some viewers might be wondering where exactly The Bachelor takes place considering the very fun “night at the museum” date between Kaity Biggar and Zach. Only the second one-on-one of the season, the pair had a premature “overnight” although we doubt there was much physical intimacy since it seemed like there was a camera in their tent. Even still, many of us were left wondering where it possibly could have been filmed.

To answer this question, we look to Los Angeles. The famous Bachelor mansion itself, also called Villa de La Vina, is in the Santa Monica mountains in Los Angeles. Naturally, for the first few weeks, production can’t stray too far from this. So, Zach took Kaity to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Their night at the museum, completely empty, was reminiscent of Ross’s famous intimate date with Rachel at the Natural History Museum of NYC.

The rest of the 2023 ‘Bachelor’ season was filmed in various locations around the world.

Warning: Major season spoilers ahead! Like any good Bachelor season, we aren't going to let a little pandemic stop us from filming a global season. Thanks to Reality Steve as well as some astute at-home viewers who pay very close attention to the promos, we know exactly where the rest of the 2023 season will go. After their time in the Mansion, the girls are set to join Zach in the Bahamas. There were some sightings of Zach at Baha Mar, reportedly with 14 of the women.

Then, the 11 remaining women will traipse off to London, England with Zach. However, rumor has it that Zach gets COVID-19 while there, and he has his rose ceremony over Zoom. Reality Steve dished: “I said a couple weeks ago that Gabi had the only 1-on-1 in London and that there were no other dates, but I didn’t know why. Well now I do. Zach got COVID in London, hence the rest of the dates having to be canceled, and the rose ceremony in London was done over Zoom… production had to be shut down for the rest of the time there.”

(SPOILER): Zach on a 1-on-1 date today in Budapest, Hungary with Kaitlyn (Kaity) Biggar at Fisherman’s Bastion. pic.twitter.com/RRKhUFOHlX — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2022

After the whole COVID-19 debacle, the group of nine heads to Estonia, where Zach has a one-on-one with Charity Lawson… in a horse carriage! Then they’re off to Budapest, Hungary with just seven women, one of the most beautiful cities in the world with its own unique history, where Zach has a second one-on-one with Kaity.