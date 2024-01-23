Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Lea Cayanan Scores a Jaw-Dropping Advantage on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS) Lea Cayanan gained an advantage in the competition for Joey Graziadei's heart after their meeting at 'After the Final Rose.' Here's what we know about her! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 22 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor. Year after year, we proclaim our liberation from the clutches of the Bachelor franchise. Yet, like a magnet pulling us in, we find ourselves snug in front of the TV, eagerly awaiting the drama of the newest seasons. But hold onto your roses because this time is unlike any other — enter Joey Graziadei, the leading man set to rekindle our love for the show.

Now that the Season 28 premiere is behind us, fans are itching to uncover more about the contestants, especially the warm-hearted Lea Cayanan. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on everything you need to know about her. And don't you dare go anywhere because we've got the scoop on that mystery envelope of hers!

Source: ABC

Who is Lea Cayanan from 'The Bachelor'?

If you recall, Lea first crossed paths with Joey during the August 2023 After the Final Rose special. Shortly after Joey is announced as the next Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer shares that an audience member will join the cast. Guess who gets the honor? You got it — Lea, complete with a mystery envelope to bring along on night one (more on that later).

Now, let's dive into the world of Lea Cayanan! Originally from Oahu, Hawaii, she's since swapped the tropical vibes for the glitz and glam of Los Angeles. In May 2022, she graduated from Gonzaga University with Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in finance, marketing, law & public policy.

Source: ABC

But hold on, there's more excitement coming in May 2024 because Lea will be rocking a cap and gown yet again! She will receive her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Arizona. Now, when the brunette isn't conquering the academic world, Lea works as an operator territory manager for PepsiCo.

In her official ABC bio, Lea revealed she's "confident" and "proud of her roots." When she isn't working, Lea is painting, conquering peaks with some hiking, or lounging by the ocean. Oh, get this — Lea's beach obsession runs so deep that she dreams of swapping fins with a fish for a day, convinced she had a past life as a sea creature!

And if you thought that was the end of the fun, Lea's got some entertaining facts up her sleeve! She was on the canoe-paddling team in high school, has a knack for flute-playing, and is a certified cliff-diving enthusiast.

Lea's mystery envelope reveals she can steal someone's 1-on-1 date.

During the Season 28 premiere, Lea opens the envelope and discovers that she can steal a 1-on-1 date from someone else at any time before hometown dates. Thrilled yet torn, Lea grapples with the excitement of possibilities and the awareness of causing someone else heartache. She confesses to producers that all the girls are "wonderful," making the prospect of stealing a date downright agonizing.

Summoning her courage, Lea spills the beans to Joey about the tempting card. When he probes for her feelings, she expresses a desire to shower love and respect on the women who have also put their lives on hold for the show. Lea emphasizes that having advantages means little if she isn't truly the one for Joey. Impressed by her character, he gives her the coveted first impression rose.