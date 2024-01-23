Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Jess Edwards Might Be Too Honest for Her Own Good in Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' Jess Edwards makes waves as the first person to kiss Season 28 'Bachelor' lead Joey Graziadei and she could be the "villain" of the season. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 22 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. No one ever said that going after what you want on The Bachelor is easy. Just ask Season 28 contestant Jess Edwards, who knows exactly what she wants from Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei and isn't afraid to take chances. That is, even if her boldness bothers most of the other ladies on night one.

So, who is Jess Edwards on The Bachelor? She isn't the first impression rose recipient, but she does get a rose at the first rose ceremony of the season. And she isn't afraid to steal at least one smooch from Joey, which kind of makes her public enemy number one for the other ladies right off the bat.

Jess Edwards kisses Joey first in 'The Bachelor's Season 28 premiere.

Jess has no hesitation in going for it when it comes to Joey in The Bachelor's Season 28 premiere. She's the first person to kiss him and right after she does, she announces it to the rest of the ladies. On the one hand, you have to applaud her for being totally transparent and not wanting to hide something that could come out later.

On the other side of the coin, however, Jess's admission riles up the other ladies, who are shook that Jess would be so candid about kissing Joey. To them, Jess is bragging, and honestly, maybe she is. Jess has no issue laughing about the other women's reactions, and she even tries to get another kiss before the night is over when she interrupts Taylor's conversation with Joey.

What does Jess do for a living outside of 'The Bachelor'?

Jess's Bachelor bio says that she is an executive assistant. According to Jess's LinkedIn, she has worked for AC Disaster Consulting since March 2021. Before that, she was a communications coordinator for a funeral home, and she graduated from East Tennessee State University in 2020.

But with Jess making waves on The Bachelor, she could go down the influencer path at some point. Especially since it's hard not to imagine Jess arriving at the beach on Bachelor in Paradise, ready to kiss some of the guys and break up connections. That is, if she doesn't end up with Joey and she doesn't feel jaded after her first foray into reality TV on The Bachelor.

Does Jess go on 'Bachelor in Paradise' after 'The Bachelor'?

There are some Bachelor spoilers out there about Joey's season, but it's hard to say how far Jess gets. Assuming she doesn't make it to the end for a proposal, it wouldn't be surprising to see her in Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. If she really is the "villain" of The Bachelor Season 28, then she could also be one of the bold ladies on the beach in Paradise.