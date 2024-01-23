Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Taylor and Jess Have 'Bachelor' Drama on Night One — Where Are the Season 28 Contestants Now? Jess and Taylor have an issue with each other in 'The Bachelor' Season 28 premiere, and they could be part of an epic two-on-one date with Joey. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 23 2024, Published 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Richard Middlesworth

You can't have a Bachelor season premiere without a little drama between the contestants, even if they hardly know each other just yet. But that’s what happens with Jess and Taylor in the Season 28 premiere when Jess brags about kissing Joey and then proceeds to interrupt his conversation with Taylor in order to get even more time with him.

During the cocktail parties, especially on night one, alone time with The Bachelor lead is absolutely key. Some women don't get any time with him, let alone multiple private conversations and a kiss. So Jess’s interruption makes for an enemy in Taylor and lots of early drama, but where do Jess and Taylor stand now, well after filming ended?

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Where are 'The Bachelor's Taylor and Jess now?

While we don’t know how far Jess and Taylor get in Joey’s season of The Bachelor, we wouldn't put it past producers to pit them against each other on a two-on-one date at some point. The usual two-on-one date in any given season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette forces the show’s lead to give just one date rose to an individual and send the other one packing before the date is over.

Whether or not that happens, it doesn’t look like Jess and Taylor leave the show as besties. In fact, neither of them follow each other on Instagram, at least as of right now. Taylor and some of the other ladies are quick to see Jess as the enemy after Jess admits to kissing Joey during the first ever cocktail party of the season. So Jess might not leave the show with many new friends, to be honest.

The producers getting ready to milk the Jess/Taylor and sister drama for all they're worth:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SDVY1DAPAT — Meg 🩵 (@TheOldMeg) January 23, 2024

Of course it doesn't help that after Jess kisses Joey and tells the other ladies about it, and tells producers she may want another kiss, she interrupts his conversation with Taylor. Jess may be an issue for some of the other ladies, but now Taylor has her own bone to pick with her.

Jess kisses Joey before the other ladies in ‘The Bachelor’ premiere.

Jess makes a bold move when she tells the other women about kissing Joey. Or, as she calls it, getting a “smoochie-poo.” And although she claims she is “really trying not to be that girl,” plenty of fans have Jess pegged as the season’s villain because of that kiss and her openness about it.

Me screaming at Jess from my couch right now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2fEUvFuh53 — Katy Biddle (@KatyBiddle) January 23, 2024