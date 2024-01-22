Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Bachelor' Contestants and Sisters Lauren and Allison Hollinger Have Already Dated the Same Guy Lauren and Allison Hollinger are sisters both competing on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor.' Read on for everything we know about them. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 22 2024, Published 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @allisonhollinger

Another season of The Bachelor is here! During this installment, Joey Graziadei, who you may recall was a runner-up in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, has a gorgeous group of women vying for his heart. In fact, Season 28 of The Bachelor invites a record-breaking 32 women to the mansion for their shot at true love.

But nothing stirs up the drama even more than bringing two sisters into the mix. That's right — expect a little sibling rivalry in Season 28 of The Bachelor as it will feature sisters Lauren and Allison Hollinger!

Now, if this is feeling like déjà vu, it may be because this isn't the first time The Bachelor pitted sisters against one another. During Season 20 (aka Ben Higgins’ season), twins Emily Ferguson and Haley Ferguson both competed for Ben's heart. Both left the series without finding love, but still, it added a little extra spice to the mansion. Anyway, what's the tea on Lauren and Allison? Keep reading to find out.

Source: ABC Sisters Lauren (left) and Allison Hollinger (right)

Allison and Lauren Hollinger previously dated the same guy, but at different times.

Bachelor contestants Allison and Lauren are both from Philadelphia, Penn. Allison, who is 26 years old, is a realtor, while Lauren, who is 28 years old, is a registered nurse.

The sisters are best friends and have even previously both dated the same guy but at different times, according to Allison's bio. But other than that, their love lives seem to have taken different paths. While Allison's bio claims she's been in several serious relationships, Lauren seems less experienced, ultimately attributing her single status to her high standards. Furthermore, Allison says she has won many costume contests, enjoys a fruity gin spritz, and loves getting dressed up for fancy dinners.

Meanwhile, Lauren is an avid voice texter and finds cleaning to be therapeutic. She also claims to have gone through "a serious punk phase" which included spikes and chains. Allison went to Penn State University while Lauren studied at West Virginia University and Montgomery College.

Lauren Hollinger claps back at comments that it "is so weird" that she and Allison are dating the same guy.

When the Season 28 contestants were revealed, naturally folks had a lot of opinions on Lauren and Allison taking part. On TikTok, Lauren fired back at comments from strangers made about the sister duo signing up. "I cannot for any reason understand why sisters would agree to do this" read one comment. Another said: "Sisters competing for the same guy is so weird," read another.

Putting screenshots of these comments on a green screen, Lauren started mouthing an audio clip in which a voice was heard asking "Do I care?" with the response "This, no."

