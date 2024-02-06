Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Katelyn From Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' Says a Family Curse Is To Blame for Being Single By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 5 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Richard Middlesworth

By the time Season 28 of The Bachelor ends, Joey Graziadei might still have trouble picking his fiance. Because as of the Feb. 5 episode, Joey seems smitten with the majority of his ladies, including Katelyn DeBacker even though she reveals in the same episode that she has a supposed "family curse" to break by marrying Joey. Hey, we've heard weirder on this show.

Article continues below advertisement

But besides that, Katelyn is genuinely here to find love, and she isn't going to settle for just anyone. Luckily, Joey isn't "just anyone," and after she snags a date rose, it's clear that the feeling is mutual between them. Does that mean Katelyn wins The Bachelor? We can only imagine how beneficial that would be to breaking that darn curse.

Article continues below advertisement

Katelyn tells Joey she has a family curse on 'The Bachelor.'

Although Katelyn explains in a non-serious way to Joey what her family curse is, she still explains what it means to her. She says that the women in her family are not married and that her mom made the decision to remain unmarried for years. Katelyn's five aunts are also all not married, and for their family, it seems to be a trend.

That being said, don't get it twisted, because Katelyn does want to get married, and to Joey specifically. However, she tells him, she isn't going to settle for someone just because she wants to get married. Joey sees Katelyn's family "curse" as a way to explain that Katelyn was simply raised by an independent and strong woman and surrounded by similar women her whole life.

Article continues below advertisement

And outside of The Bachelor, Katelyn seems to be very family-oriented. In May 2022, Katelyn shared an Instagram post about her brother's wedding, which included a photo of Katelyn, her mom, and what appear to be other strong women in their family. And overall, Katelyn has embraced the idea that there is a curse in her family, even though the family seems super close.

Article continues below advertisement

How far does Katelyn get on 'The Bachelor's Season 28?

Although there are Bachelor spoilers out there about who gets to the final four and even who is rumored to win Joey's final rose, it's unclear just how far Katelyn gets. What we do know, however, is that she is a shoo-in for Bachelor in Paradise as the bestie to all, should she take that journey if she doesn't end up with Joey at the end of this.