Rachel Nance Faced a Medical Emergency Ahead of Fantasy Suites on 'The Bachelor' Rachel's jaw seems to be alright, but whether her heart is undamaged on 'The Bachelor' remains to be seen. By Joseph Allen Mar. 12 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor has been a hit with fans, at least so far. With just three girls left, he gets to spend more time with each of them as they head to Tulum, Mexico. Since they're so close to the finish line, every conversation they have feels all the more important.

Things didn't go quite as expected for Rachel Nance, one of those final girls, in the episode that aired on March 11, 2024. Following the release of the episode, many viewers wanted to know what happened to Rachel, and whether she was ultimately sent home.

Source: ABC

What happened to Rachel on 'The Bachelor'?

Warning: the rest of this post contains spoilers for the episode of The Bachelor that aired on March 11. Rachel seemed well aware of the stakes on her date with Joey heading into the episode. “This will be ... possibly my last chance to really just give it my all, and give him my all,” she explained in a confessional. Unfortunately, their date together didn't go off exactly as planned.

While jumping into a swimming hole, Rachel hurt her jaw on impact. Instead of spending a romantic day together, Rachel and Joey were forced to visit the emergency room. While an x-ray didn't show any damage, Rachel was worried that the medical issues might have derailed her last chance to spend quality time with Joey.

“It’s still gonna be in the back of my mind,” she explained to Joey. “Because I’ve been questioning, like, 'Am I playing catch-up with time with him?'” Joey assured Rachel that the incident had allowed him to see a more vulnerable side of her. Joey shared that after their overnight date, he felt that she was being incredibly honest and open and that their life together would be "beautiful."

The episode ends on a cliffhanger.

We don't find out whether Rachel's medical emergency impacted her chances because the episode ends before any sort of rose ceremony. Instead, the episode ends with Joey getting a note from Kelsey that simply says, "We need to talk." This comes after Kelsey had a visit from Leslie Fhima, Gerry's runner-up on The Golden Bachelor.

Understandably, Leslie advises Kelsey to be cautious, explaining that she was very sure that Gerry would pick her, and she was wrong. The two seemed to be having a great time on their date, and things were far from awkward as they made breakfast with each other the next morning. “I know it’s going to continue to build, and I’m leaving very confident ... I’ll hold on to what can be there until I say it 100 percent because that’s what you deserve,” Joey told her.