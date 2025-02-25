Inside Litia's Ethnicity and Background Outside of 'The Bachelor' Season 29 Litia was raised Mormon. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 25 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@litiagarr

Regardless of what you know and don't know about how Grant Ellis's season of The Bachelor ends, it's obvious that Litia Garr is a frontrunner for his heart and that final rose. She makes it to hometown dates at the very least and she and Grant share some important conversations on the show, including details on her background. And some fans are curious about Litia's ethnicity too.

Litia shared with Grant that she was raised in the Mormon faith in Salt Lake City, Utah. However, she wasn't born in SLC, and her family dynamic isn't as simple as some might think. But her background and ethnicity are important to her, and Grant seems to appreciate that about Litia. Read on for everything to know about Litia's background outside of The Bachelor.



What is Litia's ethnicity on 'The Bachelor'?

Litia explains on The Bachelor that her mom is white and her dad is originally from Fiji. However he died a few months after she was born. According to the U.S. Department of State, "Indigenous Fijians are a mixture of Polynesian and Melanesian, resulting from the original migrations to the South Pacific many centuries ago." So Litia's ethnicity, thanks to her father, is partly Fijian.

Litia opens up about her parents to Grant on The Bachelor. "My mom and dad met in college in Hawaii," she tells him early on. "My mom is from Idaho. She's white and my dad is from Fiji. They fell in love and they got married and they had me." Later, Litia's mom remarried, and Litia comes from a big blended family. Her family is also Mormon, and for Litia, that means raising a family of her own that is religious in some way.

Religion is important to Litia and Grant.

Litia and Grant have an important conversation on their one-on-one date ahead of hometowns. She reveals that she grew up with the Mormon faith which is a surprise to Grant. But it doesn't deter him. Like Litia, religion is important to him. His Christian faith and belief in God seems to align with how dedicated Litia is to her own faith. And it could be what continues to bring them together.

"My family's very religious, and we are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which are also known as Mormons or LDS," Litia explains to Grant on the show. "And I have typically only dated people in my same religion." Litia also says that she hopes God will be part of her marriage and her children's lives.