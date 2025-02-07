There Are Rumors About Allyshia Gupta and Devin Strader Dating After 'The Bachelor' Allyshia Gupta was in Grant Ellis's season of 'The Bachelor.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 7 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Matt Sayles; Ricky Middlesworth

Can an early fan favorite tame the beast when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise? That's what some fans think after wondering if Allyshia Gupta and Devin Strader are dating after they were on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively. Allyshia only made it to Episode 2 of Grant Ellis's season and Devin faced backlash following a messy breakup from his season of The Bachelorette, but the pair could make it in Paradise.

So, are they dating now? According to some fans on social media, it's possible, given some clues. Even though Allyshia didn't last long on Grant's season, viewers immediately liked her and they even rushed to the comments on her Instagram to ask why Grant let her go despite there being no issues with her. When it comes to Devin, he has a lot of explaining to do as a post-Bachelorette villain. So the idea of these two dating now is a little out of left field.

Are Allyshia Gupta and Devin Strader dating after 'The Bachelor'?

According to one fan on TikTok who shared details about Allyshia and Devin's social media footprints, Allyshia and Devin are following each other on Instagram. While that isn't necessarily an indication of them dating, it does lend some weight to the rumor that they could be together now or in the near future.

"Obviously we don't know the exact reason that they're following each other on socials, but my theory is that the two of them are interested in each other, and they're going to explore that connection in Paradise," the TikTok user shared in her video. But not everyone is happy about this potential pairing. On a Reddit thread about Allyshia and Devin dating, one user commented, "I know we didn't see much of her, but I would've never expected her to be into him."

Another fan on Reddit wrote, "I wonder if Grant tried to set them up, and that's why he sent her home? Devin is his boy after all." And after the rumor and speculation came out, some of Allyshia's followers commented on some of her Instagram posts to share their own disbelief. For now, the idea of Allyshia and Devin dating is a rumor. But it definitely has some legs to it.

Allyshia Gupta and Devin Strader could be on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Since Bachelor in Paradise seasons are typically filmed in June and the rumors about the pair dating surfaced in February, they could have started seeing each other even before Bachelor in Paradise. Or, they planned to meet up once they got there. Because, thanks to Allyshia's choice words on instagram, many believe she's headed there.