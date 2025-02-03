Alli Jo Hinkes Is Ready to Fight for Her Man Grant Ellis on 'The Bachelor' Alli Jo Hinkes also manages boxers who want to make a career out of it. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2025, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@a.cup.of.jo_

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29. Whether your first impression of Alli Jo Hinkes on The Bachelor was positive or you're a little worried that she could be a villain of the season, she definitely stood out on night one. Now, she continues to try and leave a lasting impression on Bachelor lead Grant Ellis, though outside of the show, she keeps plenty busy thanks to her career as a boxing trainer.

Something tells us that the gloves will be coming off when it comes to Alli Jo fighting the other ladies for time with Grant. Though to be fair, those are figurative gloves we're talking about and not literal boxing gloves. But right from the start, it looks like Alli Jo can hold her own with the other women, even if she finds herself in some drama this season.

'The Bachelor's Alli Jo Hinkes is a boxing trainer.

According to LinkedIn, Alli Jo has been an educator and head trainer at Rumble Boxing since June 2021. She's also a dance teacher and fitness instructor, but being a boxing trainer seems to be her main focus as far as her career is concerned. How will that stack up against Grant's love for sports and basketball? It could get Alli Jo some major brownie points, especially if they find that they have even more in common than what's on the surface.

In April 2023, Alli Jo even relocated to Florida for her career as a boxing trainer. And, according to her Instagram, she also represents up and coming boxers as a talent manager. As the head trainer at Rumble, Alli Jo also teaches fitness classes where boxing is the focus, though she also helps with weight training and cardio in general. Hopefully the other ladies on The Bachelor can keep up.

How far does Alli Jo get on 'The Bachelor'?

Although some Bachelor viewers didn't love the way Alli Jo came across in the Season 29 premiere, she isn't here to necessarily be America's sweetheart. Instead, Alli Jo wants to get to know Grant and hopefully build a connection with him, and really, that's what most of the women went on the show for anyway.

But how far does Alli Jo actually get with Grant on The Bachelor? According to spoilers, courtesy of Reality Steve on Instagram, Alli Jo does not make it as far as the final four. But that doesn't necessarily mean that she doesn't stick around for several weeks. And some viewers who like Alli Jo so far wouldn't hate to see her get far.