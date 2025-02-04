'The Bachelor' Leading Man Grant Ellis Always Dreamed of Playing in the NBA 'The Bachelor' leading man Grant Ellis's first love is basketball! By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 4 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Despite being on a journey to find true love, there's one thing that The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has been in love with much longer: Basketball. The iconic sport was his first love, as it offered him an escape during tough times at home.

Although his playing career was cut short by unfortunate circumstances, his passion for the game remains strong. Here's everything you need to know about Grant's basketball career, including where he played!

Source: ABC

Where did Grant Ellis play basketball?

Grant Ellis' basketball journey began at a young age, but it was in high school that he truly started to tap into his potential. He played his freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, N.J., where he was coached by the legendary Dan Hurley.

Under Hurley’s mentorship, Grant developed into a formidable player. However, when Hurley moved on to coach at the collegiate level, Grant decided it was time for a change and transferred to a new school.

For his junior and senior years, Grant played at Hudson Catholic Regional High School in Jersey City, N.J., where his talent truly shone. His performance caught the attention of college scouts, and soon, he was fielding multiple Division I offers. Ultimately, Grant committed to play for the Iona University Gaels men's basketball team, where he was drawn to the team's "style of play."

However, his college journey didn't end at Iona. Grant later transferred to Southern University and Alberta Magnus College, where he graduated in 2017 with a degree in criminal justice. During his time at Albertus Magnus, Grant earned high praise for his skill on the court.

"He was a great player, probably the best shooter I've ever had or seen," Mitch Oliver, head coach of the men's basketball team at Albertus Magnus, stated in an interview with CT Insider in January 2025. "His biggest asset was probably what he's showing now to everyone — his calm, cool, collected demeanor. He couldn't be rattled."

After college, Grant took his talents overseas, playing professional basketball for four and a half years in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto in the Dominican Republic. His career was promising, but an injury cut it short. Pivoting once again, Grant moved to Houston, where he began a new career as a day trader.

Grant Ellis always dreamed of playing in the NBA.

In August 2024, Grant Ellis made an appearance on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, and briefly opened up about his basketball career. During the conversation, Grant shared that playing in the NBA had once been a "dream" of his. "I started realizing it's a lot harder," he explained to the host. "I'm talented, but there are guys that are waking up out of bed with a 50-inch vertical. I can shoot, I can jump, but I'm not that athletic."

