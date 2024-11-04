'The Bachelor' Star Colton Underwood Is a Dad! Details on His Little Bundle of Joy

Big news in the Bachelor world — Colton Underwood and his husband just added a little one to their family! On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, the former Bachelor leading man and his love, Jordan C. Brown, welcomed their first child together.

Here's everything you need to know about Colton Underwood's life as a father, including all the known details about this exciting chapter! Plus, stick around to hear more about his journey to fatherhood.

Colton Underwood has one kid — a baby boy!

On Sept. 30, 2024, Colton announced the exciting news that he and his husband, Jordan, welcomed their first child just four days earlier. They're now proud parents to a baby boy named Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood!

"Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood 💙 September 26th, 2024," Colton captioned a series of heartwarming Instagram photos featuring their newborn.

One sweet shot captures Underwood and Brown holding baby Bishop in a carrier, posing as a family of three for the first time. Other black-and-white images show the little bundle of joy peacefully sleeping and adorably gripping his dad's finger.

Since then, Colton has been sharing plenty of moments with his son on social media. One particularly adorable moment is a touching video of him feeding Bishop in the hospital, along with several cozy photos of them lounging on the couch and cheering on the San Francisco 49ers.

On October 31, aka Halloween, the reality TV star showcased their family's cute costumes! In a series of photos, fans can see that Colton and Jordan donned matching chef outfits while little Bishop stole the show in a rat onesie, channeling the characters from Disney's beloved film Ratatouille.

Colton and Jordan were so excited to be dads.

In May 2024, the former professional football player shared that he and Jordan were expecting their first child via surrogacy. At the time, Colton told People they couldn't wait to embrace fatherhood.

"That was one of the things we bonded over early in our relationship. We both wanted to be dads," he told the outlet. However, the reality TV personality encountered some unexpected challenges early in the process, especially compared to Jordan, whose testing went smoothly.

"I've had some fertility issues and struggles, and I don't think a lot of men openly talk about that," he shared with People in February 2024. "I mean right away, my husband gets his results back for his sperm count and he had incredible, great numbers, and I got mine back and all my sperm was dead. And I think immediately I was just like, 'Oh, what does this mean? It means I'm sterile and can't have kids now.' And it was not a great feeling."