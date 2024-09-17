Matt James Reveals How His Relationship With Rachael Has Grown Since 'The Bachelor' (EXCLUSIVE)

While the Bachelor franchise is known for its fair share of heartbreak, there's a love story that's been blossoming for years: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell. The couple initially connected and fell for each other during Season 25 of The Bachelor.

Although they had a brief breakup, their love reignited, and they've been going strong ever since! And now, in a recent interview with Distractify, Matt James — who teamed up with RXBAR — shared an update on his romance with Rachael.

Source: RXBAR

Matt James offered fans an update on his relationship with Rachael.

If you recall, Matt and Rachael addressed their split during the "After the Final Rose" special in March 2021. Yet, just a month later, reconciliation rumors started to swirl, and by May 2021, Matt confirmed that they were officially back together.

Fast forward to September 2024, and they are still going strong — and more in love than ever! Matt even shared with Distractify that their bond has deepened significantly since the show, thanks to the quality time they've spent together away from the cameras.

"Our relationship has grown since the show because we have spent concerted time getting to know each other off-camera and experiencing life together," he explained.

It seems the pair also aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle, but in February 2024, Matt told People that he envisions an engagement down the road. "We wouldn't be together if that wasn't the same goal," he said. "I'm definitely excited for what the future looks like with us."

Matt James teamed up with RXBAR for a "fit"-tastic project.

Since Matt James is all about fitness — having completed multiple marathons — and motivating others, teaming up with RXBAR for a project was a natural fit!

Matt and RXBAR are launching an AR tool designed to help you overcome the hurdles in achieving your wellness goals using Matt's proven training methods. From now until October 18, you can receive free motivational messages from Matt as a mini 3D hologram on select RXBAR packaging. Just visit RXBARNoBSMotivator.com and scan the packaging with your smartphone to access these messages.

Source: RXBAR

Discussing the partnership, Matt told Distractify that it perfectly aligns with his values. "I look for brands that align with my values – and with RXBAR, 'no B.S.' is literally on the packaging. There's plenty standing in the way of my own goals — and that's B.S.!" he told us. "As a runner and former athlete, I have to constantly remind myself that I have what it takes to achieve my goals and be better. It just made sense to me to partner with a brand that thinks like I do."

Matt also shared his thoughts on the AR experience, revealing that when creating it, he and the RXBAR team "started with a universal truth: We all need energy, confidence, and moments to destress throughout the day."