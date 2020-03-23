Healthcare Workers are Sharing Photos of Their Bruised Faces to Encourage us to Stay Inside

"I’m not afraid when I’m at work," another nurse wrote on Instagram. "I’m doing what I was trained to do. I’m afraid when we run out of resources— supplies and staff. Covid19 is real and it’s here. Stay home, wash your hands and stop buying all the things that healthcare workers need to do their job. When we don’t have what we need to take care of you, we too will become ill... then who’s left to take care of you and your loved ones?"