Here's Everything You Need to Know About Matt Ryan's New Character on 'Legends of Tomorrow'

First and foremost, when saying goodbye to John Constantine, Matt felt it was important to get it right. He didn't want his character to end as the happy-go-lucky person he had been. Matt deemed this dishonest to Constantine. During a conversation with TVLine , he had this to say about his last episode: "The most important thing for me was for him to go out in a way that’s very John Constantine, for him to get back somewhat to his roots."

Matt was very interested in moving on from Constantine while staying with the show. "When they offered up the opportunity to come back as a completely different character, the challenges of that [were] so different from the challenges I knew with John. I just couldn’t say no, really," he told TVLine. When asked if there was anything he wouldn't miss, Matt laughingly said, "Yeah, dying my hair blond all the time!"

Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW