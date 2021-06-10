Fans Really Want Mephisto to Appear in the MCU — Is It Finally Happening in 'Loki'?

Despite our hopes and theories, Mephisto is not appearing in Loki. Unless director Kate Herron is purposefully throwing us off, which it doesn’t seem like she is, she’s confirmed that the theories of Mephisto in Loki are actually just a coincidence.

god we will never be free of mephisto theories, he’s going to haunt us all until they finally put him on screen #Loki pic.twitter.com/PUVOzbEci3

“It's honestly just a super weird coincidence,” Kate told Entertainment Tonight. “It's genuinely a reference to Loki — the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to … I did see all the stuff about [Mephisto] online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ But no, it's more relevant to the themes of our show and it's not a nod to that character.”

OK, so now we know the truth, but what does that mean for the future of Mephisto in the MCU? As the MCU expands the roster of all-powerful villains — for example, we know Kang the Conqueror is appearing soon in the next Ant-Man installment — there might be room for the devil one day soon.

Head writer of Loki, Michael Waldron, even agreed, “It would be interesting if he ever showed up in the MCU.”

New episodes of Loki are released every Wednesday on Disney Plus.