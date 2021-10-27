Lil Nas X's Father Has Clapped Back at Boosie Badazz on Social Media Over Anti-Gay Rant

All parents make it a point to teach their kids right from wrong while also defending their honor. From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers spewing hate toward their daughter, Zaya, to DaBaby’s baby mama, Meme, addressing trolls talking about their daughter, Serenity , parents will always show up for their children. And Lil Nas X’s parents are no different.

Ever since Lil Nas X stepped on to the scene, he’s been subject to a lot of hate online due to being a member of the LGBTQ community. Rapper Boosie Badazz has had a lot to say about the 22-year-old and has even spewed anti-gay remarks about the star. However, Lil Nas’ father has had enough and addressed the rapper. Now, fans are interested in learning more about the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name’s)” artist's family unit. So, who are the rapper’s parents? Here’s the 4-1-1.

“We have become closer,” Lil Nas told Variety. “I mean, especially now because I don’t have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It’s still the beginning phase. I’m not comfortable bringing a guy around yet.”

As for his father, Robert has always been on the straight and narrow, and works as a gospel singer. Even though things were shaky between the father and son after Lil Nas came out, the pair now have a close relationship.

“I never really talk about my mom,” Lil Nas told the outlet. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better — things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”

According to Variety , the rapper doesn’t have a close relationship with his mother, Shawnita Hathaway. Ever since his father, Robert Stafford, separated from his mom when the rapper was 5, things have been a bit rocky due to her drug addiction.

Boosie Badazz made anti-gay statements about Lil Nas X on Twitter and Robert addressed the Louisiana rapper.

Don’t play with Papa Bear! Over the last few months, Boosie has been very vocal about his feelings concerning Lil Nas, especially after the rapper tweeted about performing nude in July 2021.

Although Lil Nas X has been asked to respond to Boosie’s comments about him, the "Old Town Road" artist has always taken a mature approach. However, Lil Nas recently trolled the “Period” rapper in an Oct. 23, 2021 Instagram Live session, which was captured by The Shade Room.

“So, I’ve been working on this song with Lil Boosie bro,” Lil Nas tells fans. “I have this song with Lil Boosie that’s about to come out.” Once Boosie got word, all hell broke loose. Per Complex, Boosie went on another anti-gay rant — primarily aimed at Lil Nas — which has since been taken down by Twitter. He even told Lil Nas X that he should commit suicide. Disgusting!

Robert decided that enough was enough and addressed Boosie in an Instagram story, according to a screenshot from The Shade Room. “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women, and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids. Man sit your old man looking a-- down,” Robert wrote on his Instagram story. “The game has passed you. We are real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”

Fans on social media praised Robert for defending his son and called Boosie out for his disrespectful remarks. On Oct. 26, 2021, Boosie responded to Robert on Twitter, saying: “Don’t get mad at me because your son came out like that lol. I know it hurts.”

Since then, social media has been divided. While most fans believe that Boosie is a little too interested in matters concerning the LGBTQ community, others believe he’s doing nothing wrong.

Truthfully, Lil Nas X is living his life on his own terms — which is not hurting or harming anyone. And Boosie should do the same without continuously throwing insults at a young man simply living his truth.