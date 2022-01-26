'The Gilded Age' Features Architect Stanford White, a Figure of Scandal and Secrets

Some might recognize John from his role as Oliver Noonan in Succession or as Buzz Aldrin in the “Blue Moon” episode of American Horror Story. He’s been playing one-off roles in different series since 2015, but now, playing Stanford in The Gilded Age is John Sanders’ leap into playing a prestigious recurring role on TV. Luckily, he seems to be a much better man than Stanford White.

New episodes of The Gilded Age air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.