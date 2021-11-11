Archie Yates' Parents Lead a Private Life as They Manage Their Famous Son's Intstagram

Disney Plus is bringing back the beloved series of movies in a new film called Home Sweet Home Alone. This sixth addition to the franchise is about a kid named Max Mercer played by Archie Yates. Similar to previous movies, Max gets left behind during the holidays while his family takes a trip to Tokyo. Now, he's got to defend his home from robbers.

Archie has been in other projects like Jojo Rabbit and Amphibia. But he's got his parents by his side. Here's what we know about them.