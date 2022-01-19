You'll Bend Over Backwards to Get to Know Jeff Goldblum's Contortionist Wife!

Other than being a father to his two sons with Emilie, Jeff is the host of his own show: The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The second half of Season 2 drops on Disney Plus Jan. 19. In Jeff Goldblum's words, via IGN, the show sees him analyzing a topic through his own experiences. "I have whatever associations I have or past experiences with it, and that's it, and then I kind of encounter interesting people around these subjects, and you see me, you go along with me, if you're so inclined." We are!