Haunting Photos of Abandoned Olympic Stadiums

When it comes to capturing honor at the highest level of athletics prowess, it doesn't get more glorious than the Olympics. While the committees that run these games do get a lot of flak, and there have been criticisms of specific policies that eliminate particular athletes from competition for reasons viewers find petty or just plain crazy, the games are still venerated.

These factors don't change the fact that vying for an Olympic gold medal and shattering records in the process is a respected accomplishment. Why else would throngs of people from all over the world travel to host cities in order to cheer on their home country's athletes or see top professionals perform on the greatest stage of their lives?

This is why it makes things all the scarier to see what happens to the venues that are built to host the games after just a few years.