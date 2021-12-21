Brock Davies' Homebody App Will Be an Interactive At-Home Workout Experience

Brock Davies' Homebody App Will Be an Interactive At-Home Workout ExperienceBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 21 2021, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Since Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, most of the cast members have used the show to promote their businesses, books, partnerships, and other career ventures outside of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants.
From Scheana Shay's songs, to Lala Kent's Give Them Lala Beauty brand, to Ariana Madix's Drink from Home kits, the stars have taken advantage of the show's platform to advance their own endeavors.
Scheana's baby daddy, Brock Davies, joined the hit Bravo series in Season 9, and he's the latest castmate to showcase his project in front of the cameras. Though he dealt with a lot of criticism regarding his children and his custody arrangement with his ex-wife in front of the cameras, Brock has been able to chronicle the process of putting together his fitness app, Homebody.
What does 'Vanderpump Rules' star Brock Davies do for a living? He's about to launch Homebody Live Fitness.
While Ariana Madix created Drink from Home for those looking to make fun cocktails in their own kitchens during the pandemic, Brock's business is capitalizing on another lockdown trend: the at-home workout craze.
Brock is the CEO of Homebody Live Fitness which, according to his LinkedIn page, is "currently in fundraising mode."
His fitness app features workout classes that will be available to stream live. According to The List, the reality star's company is a "Cameo-meets-Peloton-live-streaming-app," meaning that users can interact with instructors during their classes.
"We went into the pandemic as a business as a brick-and mortar-gym. It didn't really help," Brock said about his inspiration for the app. "So we went to live class. We were doing Zooms... and I just felt there was a better way to do this. I wanted to have a way where we can still connect with people. We don't have to be in each other's faces but also have a premium experience where you were to watch a workout online where they have the timers and what exercise it is — just to make that live a bit more of an experience."
The mission of Homebody is "to empower creators by cultivating a community through a shared passion for health and fitness," and the app is meant to be "by creators, for creators."
It's unclear at this time what type of classes Homebody will include, and who the celebrity instructors will be. In the official description for the app, the goal of Homebody is to link participants with trainers, instructors, and influencers all over the world.
In addition to the workout classes themselves, Brock has also shared blog posts about nutrition, recipes, and official merchandise.
Brock's workout app is set to launch in early 2022, though an exact release date has not yet been publicly shared. In an interview with Us Weekly, Brock said that he was aiming to release the app in January 2022 — which would be ideal for those who are making fitness-oriented New Year's resolutions.
He's planning to launch Homebody by offering users three months of incentives to get them moving in the New Year.
Brock's fitness venture and his role on the show aren't his only sources of income. As Vanderpump Rules viewers will know, Brock himself is a personal trainer, and he's the owner of two F45 training studios.
Are Brock Davies and Scheana Shay still together?
Though Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy, and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett went through their own splits after filming Season 9, Scheana and Brock are still going strong.
The pair got engaged in July 2021, less than two years after they began dating. The two are already the parents of a daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in April 2021.
