Rihanna Covered up the Matching Tat She Got With Drake

But while a special design that you share with your significant other can be a statement of your love at the moment, more often than not, it ends up serving as a reminder of a person you once dated and would now rather do everything in your power to forget.

We’ve all been there. After months of a whirlwind romance, you and your current S.O. decide to make things unofficially official with a permanent reminder of your undying love for one another: a tattoo.

This seems to be exactly the position Rihanna has recently found herself in. The multi-hyphenate star was recently spotted out in New York City with her newest man, rapper A$AP Rocky , and fans were quick to notice that Ri was sporting some new ink in the same spot where she used to have a tattoo that she got with her ex, Drake .

Did Rihanna cover up the shark tattoo she got with Drake?

Like most couple tattoos, Rihanna’s shark lasted longer than her relationship with Drake. After she was spotted out on the town with her new man A$AP Rocky, fans were quick to point out that her ankle no longer had the camouflage shark. It appears to have been covered up with some new ink.

The Barbadian star looked stunning in a pink slip and matching fuzzy pink bucket hat and most noticeably, a new ankle tattoo where the shark had once been. Now, instead of the camouflage tattoo, Rihanna has a crown around her left ankle, which is fitting for a queen like her!

When they dated in 2016, Rihanna and Drake did the most to all but confirm that they were dating, driving fans crazy with speculation about whether they were an actual item. Drake had famously carried a torch for Rihanna and had spoken effusively about her for years. Rihanna, on the other hand, barely mentioned Drake in public. That is, until their 2016 collaboration on “Work,” which seemed to lead to a whirlwind romance.

Although they still didn’t confirm whether they were together, the two achieved couple status in the eyes of the public when Drake famously said he’d loved Rihanna since he was 22 while presenting her with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 VMAs. Then, months after the VMAs, tattoo artist to the stars Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy revealed that he had inked RiRi with a camouflage shark in Miami, in Drake’s dressing room. Keith also told Vanity Fair that the shark’s “significance is personal.”

As it turned out, the camo shark was a reference to a special date the couple had at the Toronto Aquarium back when they were together. It’s unclear whether Drake has also covered up the matching camo shark that he got on his arm or whether the gorgeous new couple, A$AP and Rihanna, will be getting their own matching ink any time soon.