TikToker Joshua Garcia Caught Nicki Minaj's Attention With His Dance to "Super Freaky Girl"
Dance videos are a huge component of TikTok. The platform is flooded with videos of creators grooving out to tunes that are hot on the charts — like Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," for example.
The song, which dropped earlier in 2022, has inspired a slew of fun and creative dance videos. In fact, the hashtag #SuperFreakyGirl has over 833 million views on TikTok as of writing.
Given the abundance of videos on the platform of creators shaking a leg (or various other body parts) to the song, it's hard to stand out — let alone grab the attention of Miss Minaj herself. However, creator Joshua Garcia managed to do both. Keep scrolling to check out his routine!
Who is Joshua Garcia? This TikTok creator and actor just captured Nicki Minaj's attention.
On August 30, Joshua shared a video of him grooving to Nicki Minaj's “Super Freaky Girl.” It quickly went viral as viewers on the platform became obsessed with his slick moves. As of late, it's received over 30 million views with nearly five million likes. In the comment section, users gushed over his choreography.
"The power you have," wrote one user. Another comment read: "This man never disappoints in joining every trend he does."
He even received a comment from Queen Nicki herself, who appeared to have stumbled upon the video. She dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section.
Joshua, who hails from the Philippines, is an actor, dancer, and commercial model. Born in 1997, he made his television debut on the reality series Pinoy Big Brother: All In ( the Philippine's version of Big Brother) in 2015. From there, he was able to pivot into larger scripted roles
Per IMDb, Joshua has starred in the films Vince & Kath & James (2016), Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016), and Love You to the Stars and Back (2017).
He also writes his own music. For Valentine's Day, he posted a video of a song he wrote in Filipino.
In addition to his routine for "Super Freaky Girl," he has also performed routines for songs like Lil Uzi Vert's "Neon Guts" and Chrishan's "Angels Like You" on his TikTok. Follow him at @iam.joshuagarcia to see more!