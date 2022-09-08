TikToker Joshua Garcia Caught Nicki Minaj's Attention With His Dance to "Super Freaky Girl"

Dance videos are a huge component of TikTok. The platform is flooded with videos of creators grooving out to tunes that are hot on the charts — like Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," for example.

The song, which dropped earlier in 2022, has inspired a slew of fun and creative dance videos. In fact, the hashtag #SuperFreakyGirl has over 833 million views on TikTok as of writing.