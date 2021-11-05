Fan Favorite Lizzie From 'GBBO' Has a Hilarious New Tattoo Inspired by the Show

Every season, there is always at least one Great British Bake Off contestant who is just a little off the beaten path. We have fond memories of Kim-Joy Hewlett and her penchant for adorable cake animals and excellent use of every color imaginable. During Halloween , we break out our copy of The Wicked Baker cookbook by Helena Garcia, the only goth to grace the tent.

In the 2021 season, we are constantly delighted by Lizzie Acker. With her thick Liverpool accent and thrilling ensemble choices, we can't get enough. And now we have yet another reason to love her. Lizzie recently got a tattoo to commemorate her time on the show, and it's not all sweet and gooey. What tattoo did Great British Bake Off's Lizzie get? Can't wait to dig in.

Lizzie made what appeared to be a delectable caramel tart that was met with some pretty unfavorable criticism from the judges. According to Prue, it looked "rough and ready," which is British for sloppy. One way to turn a food frown upside down is to get a tattoo to mark the occasion. Lizzie revealed, via Instagram, a tattoo of a whisk with the word "finesse" written below it. She wasn't the only one who wanted to permanently remember her time in the tent.

It's no secret that Lizzie has had a tough time in the tent when it comes to her flair. Despite the fact that the judges famously prefer style over substance, they keep asking for more style from Lizzie. Try as she might, each week Lizzie can't seem to get it right in the eyes of Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. In the seventh week of this season, Caramel Week, things continue to be a bit sticky for Lizzie.

'Great British Bake Off' contestants Lizzie and Freya are friends in real life.

Freya Cox, the young vegan chef who was eliminated in Week 5, also got a tattoo. Not only did she get nearly the same tattoo as Lizzie, the only difference is Freya got "GBBO" in place of "finesse," but they did it together. How adorable is that? And before you ask yes, the ink used in their tattoos is vegan.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that the two hit it off immediately upon meeting. In an interview with Liverpool World, Lizzie said she felt like she had known Freya for years and was in awe of her because "when I was 19 I just wanted to get drunk." Evidently, they see each other most weekends and even swap clothes on occasion. “I don’t think there’s any getting rid of her soon. Which I am pretty happy about," raved Lizzie.

imagine Lizzie and Freya having their own show together — combat journalist Zeke D (@iAmZekeD) November 3, 2021 Source: Twitter / @iAmZekeD

Article continues below advertisement

Getting the tattoo was also important for Lizzie, who never thought she could be a contestant on The Great British Bake Off. She recently shared on social media about being severely dyslexic and on the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) spectrum. Some of her recipes are in the new The Great British Bake Off: A Bake for All Seasons book, about which Lizzie said, "I don’t read books, so having recipes I came up with in a book is mind-blowing." Now that's what we call finesse.