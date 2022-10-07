'The Great British Bake Off' Takes on Mexican Week in a Very Distasteful Way
OK, it's official: The Great British Bake Off just served up its worst episode. During Season 10, Episode 4, the reality cooking series took on Mexican Week, and let's just say they didn't do it very tastefully. On Twitter, folks are currently slamming the show for its offensive depiction of Mexican culture.
Contestants are asked to make tacos on 'The Great British Bake Off.'
During the Mexican week episode of The Great British Bake Off, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas introduce the theme while wearing sombreros and serapes. "I don't think we should make Mexican jokes. People will get upset," Noel says 23 seconds into the episode.
To which Matt replies, "What, not even Juan?"
As the contestants walk out, it gets even more cringe. Most seem very unfamiliar with the country's cuisine and aren't afraid to show it. "What do Mexicans bake?" quips one contender.
In fact, most of the episode is spent explaining very simple Mexican plates to one another and making cheeky jokes.
Many viewers found the dishes to be even more cringe-worthy, as contestants were tasked to make were pan dulce, tacos, and tres leches cake.
The inclusion of tacos, in particular, upset viewers as it suggested that the show couldn't even come up with three authentic desserts for contestants to bake.
Alejandra Ramos, who hosts The Great American Recipe, shared her thoughts on the episode with CNN.
“This would have been a perfect moment to bring in a Mexican guest judge or host to lead the discussions on camera and to guide the contestants,” she said.
She added that tapping a Mexican culture and cuisine expert just to advise on the episode could have made all the difference.
“Mexico has incredible pastries, cakes, breads, and even baked savory dishes that they could have made instead," she said.
This isn't the first time The Great British Bake Off has been under fire for alleged racism. In 2020, the show took on Japanese Week and allowed contestants to substitute traditional Japanese flavors for Indian dhal and Chinese stir-fry flavors.
"It's Japan week here on Bake Off so Laura's filling her buns with Chinese-style pork because, y'know, like whatever, right?" one viewer tweeted in response to the problematic episode.
The Great British Bake Off is currently streaming on Netflix.