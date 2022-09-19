'GBBO's' Matt Lucas Talks Dramatic Weight Loss — "I'm Not Skinny by Any Means"
Viewers with a deep affinity for tasty treats likely have new episodes of The Great British Baking Show — aka The Great British Bake Off in the U.K. — in their Netflix queue. The reality series tests contestants' baking abilities under pressure while also allowing them to showcase their skills. Although fans love seeing the treats made on the program, there has been some talk about co-host Matt Lucas’s appearance. And it seems as if the British comedian has decided to take matters into his own hands.
Contrary to what some may believe, losing weight is no easy feat. Since every human body is different, what may work for one person to shed pounds may not work for another. So with that said, given Matt Lucas's new appearance, fans are excited to learn the deets behind his noticeable weight loss. Here’s the rundown.
Matt Lucas shared that he changed his lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheers to living a healthy lifestyle! It can be hard for anyone to deal with comments about their appearance, especially when it comes to issues with weight. However, Matt has been able to take control of his health and shed a few pounds.
"I'm not skinny by any means," Matt recently told Gabby Logan of the Mid Point podcast, per People. "I've just lost some weight. I've gone from maybe a XXL, sometimes XXXL, down to a medium."
Although Matt doesn’t appear to think his weight loss is that dramatic, he did share that his weight got out of hand, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very big and I was getting bigger in the pandemic,” Matt said. “Sort of not being very active, not really going out, not seeing people, just eating a lot. I was so big I couldn't really fit on screen anymore."
The 48-year-old explained that his father and grandfather had died at 52 and 56, respectively, and that he "was looking at the law of averages here." As such, he knew that taking the proper steps to lose weight was paramount. He noted that he has cut back on food, but still enjoys sweets.
When will Season 10 of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ premiere on Netflix?
Good news, GBBO fans! If you’re ready to see the bakers get down and dirty in the kitchen, you’re in luck.
Season 10 is already making its way to Netflix — but unfortunately, the season isn't dropping in full.
Instead, the streaming platform will release each episode on a weekly basis. Since the season has 10 episodes, fans can expect the complete season to be available in mid-November 2022.
Season 10, Episode 1 of The Great British Baking Show is currently available to stream on Netflix.