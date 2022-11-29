'The Swimmers' Tells the Story of Yusra and Sara Mardini — Where Are They Now?

Now, seven years after they successfully relocated, Yusra and Sara's incredible story is at the center of The Swimmers. The drama explores how, upon arrival in Germany, the sisters lived in a refugee center and spent their days at a local swim club. From there, Yusra competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio as part of the Refugee Olympic Team.

As their journey garners renewed interest, many are curious to know: Where are Yusra and Sara Mardini now?