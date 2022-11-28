‘Dead to Me’ EP Liz Feldman Explains Why She “Deliberately” Ended the Show on a Cliffhanger

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me.

When Dead to Me returned for its third and final season in November 2022, many fans expected twists and turns to come in the Netflix dark comedy. However, most predicted that, no matter how insane the last season seemed, the show would end with BFFs Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) facing their challenges together as they always had. Unfortunately, the new season began with one of the ladies fighting for her life.